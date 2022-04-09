WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) will post sales of $138.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.77 million. WesBanco posted sales of $149.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $556.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.08 million to $566.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $581.63 million, with estimates ranging from $568.03 million to $598.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

WSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in WesBanco by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSBC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.73. 165,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.96. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

