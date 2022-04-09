Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,940 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Welltower by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,233,000 after acquiring an additional 97,376 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

