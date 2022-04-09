Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Buy Rating for Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their buy rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $133.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HZNP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.67.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $83.42 and a one year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 585,410 shares of company stock valued at $60,828,912. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

