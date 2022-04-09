Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $104.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.63.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The business’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

