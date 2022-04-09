Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $140.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.39.

SPG opened at $127.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.19. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $111.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

