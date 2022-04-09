Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $165.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.88.

COF stock opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.15. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 272.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 134,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 98,481 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

