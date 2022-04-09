Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $1.67 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.0% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 54,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.75. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

