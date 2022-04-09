WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZG. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,670,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,431,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 295.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RZG traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.79. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $178.95.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

