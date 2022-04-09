WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 1,497 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. 2,888,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165,625. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.