WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

YUM stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.17. 1,743,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,041. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

