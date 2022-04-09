WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $259,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after buying an additional 3,416,740 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 404,172 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 171,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,856,000 after purchasing an additional 127,442 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after buying an additional 105,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $109.42. 1,187,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,242. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.93.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.