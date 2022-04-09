WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.28. 18,148,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,795,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

