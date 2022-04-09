WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.74. The stock had a trading volume of 913,581 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.81.

