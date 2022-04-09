WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.42.

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

