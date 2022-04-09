WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $311,000 Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,079,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

IXG traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $78.63. 66,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,764. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $80.74.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.