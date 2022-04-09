WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.14-$5.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $522-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.30 million.WD-40 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.140-$5.270 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $186.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $170.44 and a 12 month high of $289.40.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WD-40 by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in WD-40 by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

