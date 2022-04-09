WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.29

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $572.21 million and approximately $28.12 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00021833 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,851,734,169 coins and its circulating supply is 1,941,218,934 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.