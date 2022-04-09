Wajax (TSE:WJX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.73

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$18.73 and last traded at C$18.85, with a volume of 41841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WJX. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48.

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$402.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 2.6600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

