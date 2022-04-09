Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 3,610 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.3% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. 24,612,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

