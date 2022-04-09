Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($175.82) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($209.89) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €165.55 ($181.92).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €160.50 ($176.37) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €139.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €145.31. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €116.65 ($128.19) and a twelve month high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

