W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC stock opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.