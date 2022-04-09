VP (LON:VP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VP (LON:VP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,310 ($17.18) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON VP opened at GBX 890 ($11.67) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 894.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 948.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £357.37 million and a PE ratio of 21.32. VP has a 1 year low of GBX 810 ($10.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,070 ($14.03).

Get VP alerts:

VP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for use in construction and housebuilding sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.