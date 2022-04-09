VP (LON:VP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VP (LON:VP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,310 ($17.18) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON VP opened at GBX 890 ($11.67) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 894.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 948.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £357.37 million and a PE ratio of 21.32. VP has a 1 year low of GBX 810 ($10.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,070 ($14.03).
