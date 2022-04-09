Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.84

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 1224501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

