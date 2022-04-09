Vontier (NYSE:VNT) PT Lowered to $29.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vontier has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

