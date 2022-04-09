Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VLTA. DA Davidson downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.88.

NYSE:VLTA opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

