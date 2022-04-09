Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Virtus Investment Partners from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $203.80 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $197.31 and a 12-month high of $338.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 37.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.03%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $20,103,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $11,884,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,640 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 29,004 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

