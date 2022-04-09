Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $23.94. 601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 32.53% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

