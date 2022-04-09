VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Shares Down 0.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. 108,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.
The stock has a market cap of C$167.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34.
VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Company Profile (CVE:VQS)
