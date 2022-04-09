VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Shares Down 0.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. 108,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$167.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Company Profile (CVE:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

