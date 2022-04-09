Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $37.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Viper Energy Partners traded as high as $31.72 and last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $1,478,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,256,625 shares of company stock worth $59,667,651. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 241.03%.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.