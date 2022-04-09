Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

VNOM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 372,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,839. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,408,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,256,625 shares of company stock worth $59,667,651. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 87,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after buying an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

