ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $16.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.84 million and the highest is $21.03 million. ViewRay reported sales of $15.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $94.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $98.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $132.05 million, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $144.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $3.66 on Friday. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.72.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ViewRay by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

