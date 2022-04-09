VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.02 and last traded at $73.72. 16,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 23,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.41.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05.
