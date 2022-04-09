Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.48 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

