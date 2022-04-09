Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,502,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after buying an additional 406,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after acquiring an additional 547,634 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 907,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 109,066 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 103.84%. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

