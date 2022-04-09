Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $252.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

