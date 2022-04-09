Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 48,117 Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $463.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.81%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

