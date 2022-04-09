Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of VRNA opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

