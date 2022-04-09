Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66. The company has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

