Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Sells $419,067.00 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $419,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60.

VRNT stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

