Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.04). Vera Bradley reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 319,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 96,808 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,708,000 after purchasing an additional 135,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

VRA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.85. 208,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

