Velo (VELO) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

Velo (VELO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Velo has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Velo has a market cap of $38.34 million and approximately $557,249.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00046289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.47 or 0.07548276 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,495.89 or 0.99976326 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 28,999,998,947 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

