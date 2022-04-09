Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.36. The stock had a trading volume of 964,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,315. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.80.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

