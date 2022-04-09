Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Receives $56.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Vectrus alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vectrus by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Vectrus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

Vectrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.