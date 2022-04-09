VeChain Price Tops $0.0659 on Top Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. VeChain has a market cap of $4.24 billion and approximately $216.40 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009256 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

