VeChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $300.35 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $4.20 billion and $300.35 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009201 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

