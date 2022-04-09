Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.05.
NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $131.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.15. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.04.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.
