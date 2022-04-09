Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,646 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 46,725 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.53 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.487 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

