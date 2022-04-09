Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $202.54

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $202.54 and last traded at $202.12, with a volume of 2086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.36 and a 200 day moving average of $191.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

