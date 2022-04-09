Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,757 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,359,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,781,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,603,000 after buying an additional 133,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 420,594 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

RPT opened at $13.27 on Friday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

