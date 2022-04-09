Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 218 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.75.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

